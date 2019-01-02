It’s fun to be at the Xenia Y-M-C-A

XENIA — It wasn’t quite like a Black Friday sale.

But people were lined up outside the new Xenia YMCA Jan. 2, waiting for the doors to open to members for the first time at 5 a.m. Nearly 40 were greeted by Executive Director Alan Milkis, President and CEO Dale Brunner, Senior Vice President of Operations Josh Sullenberger, and Group Vice President David Thompson as they scurried in to be among the first to use the sparkling new facility.

“I want the whole community here,” Milkis said. “It’s a great thing.”

Part of the REACH Center on Progress Drive, the new Y replaces the building on Church Street, which was in use for decades. A steady stream of members and visitors joined the early birds to keep the building buzzing all day.

“This is how the Y should be all the time,” Milkis said while watching folks utilize the pools. “So far it’s been very busy. We haven’t had any major (issues). This is about what I was expecting.”

The YMCA, just shy of 50,000 square feet, becomes the second-largest in the Dayton area with respect to square footage — only the Coffman YMCA in Springboro is larger — and the fourth largest in membership with 2,595 “units” which translates to 6,558 people according to Milkis. Leading up to the grand opening, the YMCA has added 1,200 units.

“Our membership has almost doubled,” Milkis said.

Everything in the new Y is bigger and better — including complete accessibility — despite being only 1,500 square feet larger than the old location.

“Shows you modern day architecture,” Milkis said.

The aquatics center has a six lap lane competition pool — large enough to allow the Xenia High School swim team to use it for home meets — and a warm water instruction/therapy pool.

Members can use one of two gymnasiums including one with overhead volleyball standards which can be mechanically lowered to allow an easy transition. There is a suspended walking track above one gym.

Other features include:

— Group exercise studio

— Functional fitness exercise studio

— Offices

— Fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment

— Common reception area

— Nursery and child waiting area

— Locker rooms and a separate family locker room.

— Conference room.

— Multi-purpose classroom space

— Outdoor recreational facilities (soccer, lacrosse, etc.)

— Youth lounge with free Foosball and mini basketball game

Regular hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/01/web1_DSC_6577.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/01/web1_DSC_6573.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.