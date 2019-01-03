Xenia school board set to appoint new member

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of education is expected to appoint a new member at a 3 p.m. special meeting Friday, Jan. 4.

The opening was created when long-time board member Bill Spahr died Dec. 6. Board members considered nine applicants and chose Tamara Bartley, Roy Hatfield, Thomas McCarthy, and James V. Slusher Jr., for interviews.

The board met in special session Jan. 2 to interview the finalists and is expected to again meet in executive session Friday prior to voting in open session.

The new member will serve the rest of Spahr’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2019. Spahr was also a member of the Greene County Career Center Board of Education and the Xenia school board could choose to appoint the new member to that board as well, according to district Treasurer Eric Soltis.

The appointed person will be sworn in during the regular board meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 14.

Friday’s meeting will be held at the district’s central office, 819 Colorado Drive.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

