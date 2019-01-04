New class of Clark State Police Academy graduates

SPRINGFIELD — Clark State Community College will hold a graduation ceremony for cadets of the Peace Officer Training Academy at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 in the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield.

Paul Weber, commander of the Clark State Police Academy, said Clark State is sending well-trained cadets into the workforce, and he is confident they will make excellent police officers.

“The cadets spend 5-7 months of intense training to start a long and rewarding career in police service for our communities,” he said. “They complete over 730 hours of training. We are proud of their accomplishments and wish them all success as they move forward.”

Clark State’s state-of-the-art police academy training facility features a subject control/ physical fitness center. A new practical training room is used for hands-on training for domestic violence, crime scene, DUI enforcement training and Milo System training (weapons scenario-based system to train officers in the use of force).

Local police academy graduates include: Zachary A. Chenoweth of Cedarville and Morgan L. Carlos and Kylie S. Jefferis both of Fairborn.