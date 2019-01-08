Dog of the week: Grammy

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Grammy ended up at Greene County Animal Control as a stray, but she didn’t get a new home for the holidays. The shelter staff loves this spunky older dog, a female brindle pit bull mix, who is still waiting for her new family. Potential adopters can visit her at GCAC. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/01/web1_Grammy.jpg Photo courtesy GCAC Grammy ended up at Greene County Animal Control as a stray, but she didn’t get a new home for the holidays. The shelter staff loves this spunky older dog, a female brindle pit bull mix, who is still waiting for her new family. Potential adopters can visit her at GCAC.