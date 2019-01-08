Residents learn how to interpret DNA results

XENIA — Experienced genealogist, Diana Nelson, taught local residents how to work with their DNA results on websites like Ancestry.

DNA results provide important information to help a person connect to their family tree. DNA results do not give a person a complete tree, it helps to confirm the information in a person’s tree according to Nelson.

A key concept to interpreting DNA results is recombination. Over many generations, people lose DNA contribution from one chromosome. Through recombination, it is possible for a sibling to match a relative that the other sibling does not match, Nelson explained.

“Go in with your eyes wide-opened and be prepared for anything,” said Nelson.

Nelson encouraged individuals to test as many people in their family to improve the chances of finding additional cousins. But, after completing a DNA test or having other family members complete a DNA test, a person may find unexpected results.

Claudia Hurd of Huber Heights came to the program to find out more information about DNA results and the different websites available to create a family tree.

Hurd received 23andMe for Christmas. After Hurd’s DNA results are in, she will find out information about her health, traits, and ancestry from 23andMe. Hurd’s mother passed away in 1999 and had tracked their family history from 1607. Three weeks ago, Hurd started looking at the family history again. Hurd is currently waiting on the DNA results to come back.

“Success depends on well-researched trees,” said Nelson. “do as much research on paper.”

To be successful, Nelson encourages individuals to limit themselves to fourth cousins when researching. Fourth cousins are equivalent to 32 ggg-grandparents.

While researching always remember “your expectations may not be realistic,” said Nelson.

This program took place Jan. 5 and was co-sponsored by the Greene County Room — Local History & Genealogy and the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society.

Natalie Jones | Greene County News Diana Nelson, experienced genealogist, teaches local residents about their DNA results.