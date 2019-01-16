Education Digest

Allex named to list

MOUNT VERNON — Shawn Allex II has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Allex II, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering has attained the dean’s list for the fall time. He is a 2015 graduate of Cedarville High School and the son of Shawn and Jenny Allex of Cedarville.

Resident makes list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Adriana Bonnema, a senior English education major of Beavercreek, was among approximately 550 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2018 president’s list. The president’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

The following residents were named to the Bob Jones University dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.0-3.74 grade point average for the semester. Celeste Ashley, a Senior English major from Beavercreek and Jessica Comperry, a Senior Health Sciences major from Beavercreek.

ASU announces list

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Angelo State University announced the Dean’s List for the 2018 fall semester. To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Greene County residents Justin Andrew Seaborn of Xenia and Christopher White of Dayton were named to that list.

Seaborn graduates

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Justin Andrew Seaborn of Xenia received a bachelor’s degree in intelligence, security studies and analysis in intell, sec studies analysis, during the 2018 Fall commencement exercises at Angelo State University. Angelo State conferred 599 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 592 graduates Dec. 15, 2018.

Sigman recognized

ANGOLA, Ind. — Payne Sigman of Spring Valley, a student on Trine University’s main campus, was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2018 term. Sigman is majoring in Psychology. To earn President’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Lemons graduates

TROY, Ala. — Larry Lemons Jr. of Bellbrook graduated from Troy University during the fall semester of the 20-2019 academic year. Lemons Jr. graduated with the bachelor of applied science degree.

Dean’s list

PAINESVILLE — Lake Erie College students who were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list. This distinction is reserved for degree-seeking students who have earned at least nine semester hours of credits at the College during a single academic term and achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

The following Beavercreek residents were recognized: Madison Dacri-Kim, Ashley Mundey and Jessica Pepera.

UW achievement

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,275 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate student Beth Boos of Beavercreek Township received high honors. Boos is a junior. Those who receive high honors had a grade point average 3.75 to 3.89.

ONU Dean’s List

ADA — The following students from Greene County were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2018-19 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

The following residents were named to that list: Lance Brown, Samantha Hurlburt, Joseph Jennings, Bradley Lauback, Jacob Westerkamp, Jacklyne Woods and Teanna Ortiz, all of Beavercreek; Stephanie Dorn and Kassie Gross of Dayton; Brittany George of Jamestown; Dennis Mohn of Xenia and Audrey Spirk of Bellbrook.

Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2018 fall semester dean’s list. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local residents earning a spot on the dean’s list are: Elea Karras and Tia Karras of Bellbrook and Alex Riess of Beavercreek.

SMC recognizes students

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The following students have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. The following Greene County students were named to that list: Haley Green of Fairborn and Margaret Hemmert of Beavercreek.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

WC Dean’s List

WILMINGTON — A number of area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the fall 2018 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Tiffany C. Hayes, freshman and Riley A. Gatlin, sophomore of Beavercreek; Jenna L. Rittenhouse of Bellbrook; Jessica L. Fair of Cedarville; Katelyn N. Combs of Jamestown; Kayla A. Butler of Spring Valley; Mackenzie E. Brown, Emily S. Rinehart, Nicholas A. Silvis and Shelbi C. Mays of Xenia and Jonathan T. Clark of Yellow Springs.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

