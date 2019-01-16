Hall of honor nomination deadline approaches

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is still accepting nominations for the 2019 class of the Xenia Community Schools Hall of Honor.

Nominees should be graduates of Xenia High School who have achieved remarkable success in their career or anyone who was made a significant contribution to education in Xenia.

The guidelines for nominations can be found at xcsfoundation.com. The format for the application can also be accessed through the hall of honor section. The form is also available on the Xenia Community Schools website through the Xenia Community Schools Foundation link on the “About Us” page. Copies of the form are available at the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. The nomination(s) can be emailed to staff@xcsfoundation.com or mailed to the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, c/o Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, 334 W. Market Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Questions can be directed to Barbara Stafford, executive director, at 937-372-3591.

Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 8. The Hall of Honor Banquet will be held Saturday, April 27 at Tecumseh Elementary School. The event will be preceded by a silent auction before the start of the dinner and induction ceremony.