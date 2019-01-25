Cat of the week: Socks

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Socks is a 4-year-old male domestic long-haired cat. Socks is beautiful with a long black and white coat and has been neutered. This kitty accepts visitors at GCAC, where he's also waiting for a family to come adopt him.