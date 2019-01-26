State to decide WSU strike legitimacy.

COLUMBUS – The State Employment Relations Board has scheduled an emergency hearing to decide if the union faculty strike at Wright State University is “unauthorized” according to WDTN.

According to a meeting notice on SERP’s website, the hearing will take place noon Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Board’s offices in Columbus. At the meeting, university administration and the union faculty will each present their cases to the state board.

The administration and union have until 5 p.m. Saturday to submit their positions and supporting materials to the state board.

The hearing comes after the administration on Thursday filed another unfair labor practice complaint with the state.

If the board rules in favor of the university, faculty would be required to end the strike.

Story courtesy our partners at WDTN.

