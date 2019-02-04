Local museum a ‘place to take your kids’

WILBERFORCE — Calling it a hidden gem, Gov. Mike DeWine kicked off Black History Month Feb. 4 by visiting the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center in Wilberforce.
Along with Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, Senior Vice Chancellor Mike Duffey and Vice Chancellor Charles See, DeWine toured the museum adjacent to Central State University, taking in the many displays and exhibits.
“I haven’t been here in a few years,” DeWine said before meandering around. “This is a place to take your kids. Take your family.”
DeWine, a Yellow Springs native and Cedarville resident, said he wants to “hold up some of the great things in Ohio that are destinations” and specifically the Dayton area.
“There are people in the Miami Valley who never went to the Air Force Museum,” DeWine said. “This museum again is a really a hidden gem.”
Before visiting the museum, DeWine ate breakfast with Central State University students, making the Greene County institution his first official college visit as governor.
“We had a good briefing with the president,” DeWine said. “Central State has evolved over a number of years. We’re looking to the future. I’m a big fan of Central State.”
Early childhood education is an important item on DeWine’s agenda. He wants to make sure there are enough teachers to help mentor students.
“It’s important that young African-Americans have a role model in these classrooms,” DeWine said.
