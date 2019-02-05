All dogs adopted

XENIA — As of press time Feb. 4, the dog adoption kennels at Greene County Animal Care & Control are empty.

“Our dogs are the real winners today!” GCAC Director Julie Holmes-Taylor wrote on Facebook Feb. 3, Superbowl Sunday. “Thanks to our amazing staff, all adoption dogs are in new homes watching the big game with their new families!”

Holmes-Taylor said all of the dogs were adopted late last week and over the weekend. She said there will be no dogs up for adoption until later this week.

Residents and potential adopters can stay up-to-date on available pets at GCAC by following their Facebook page, checking “adoptions” on the county’s Animal Control webpage, or flipping to Pets of the Week featured consistently in the Gazette and Herald.