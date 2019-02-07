Education Digest

MU graduates

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises Dec. 14, 2018 at Millett Hall. The following Greene County residents received degrees: Andria Roaden and Katlyn Whitaker of Beavercreek and Breanna Smith of Fairborn.

ONU Dean’s list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Mason Sherrill of Bellbrook was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2018 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Degree awarded

ROLLA, Mo. — Nearly 800 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Dec. 15, 2018, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Among those graduating was Abdulrahman AL-Eid of Fairborn who recieved a bachelor of science inmechanical engineering.

OCU Dean’s Honors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City University is proud to announce that Craig Oldiges of Xenia has been named to the fall 2018 dean’s honor roll. Dean’s Honor Roll status is awarded to students who successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Harlow receives recognition

CLEMSON, S.C. — Taylor E. Harlow of Beavercreek has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University for the fall 2018 semester. Harlow is majoring in health science. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Livosky makes list

YOUNGSTOWN — Zuza Livosky of Fairborn has been named to the president’s list at Youngstown State University for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the Fall Semester 2018. To be eligible for the President’s List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes. Livosky is majoring in middle childhood education.

YSU Dean’s List

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University students have been named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2018. Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester. Local students named to that list on the list include: Averi McCarthy of Beavercreek and Patrick Stout of Bellbrook.

Orloff receives honors

HARTFORD, Conn. — Peyton Orloff of Beavercreek was awarded Faculty Honors for the fall 2018 semester at Trinity College. Faculty honors are awarded to students with a semester GPA of at least 3.667 on four graded courses, with no individual grade below B-, and no incomplete grades pending.

Residents named to president’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

The following Greene County students were named to that list: Becca Rogers, Julia Poth, Rebekah Poth, Bryan Shepard of Bellbrook; Gabi Perez, Kelly Carter of Fairborn; Melina Slye, Rachel Ollier, Allison Huntington of Beavercreek.

Students named to MU list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

The following Greene County students were named to the MU Dean’s List: Katie Moore of Bellbrook; Olivia Semsel of Fairborn; Maggie Kinney, Rachael Steed, David Austria, Stephanie Ryan, Maria Schlegel, Cara Snider, Casey Newton, Martin Archer, Madison Kollig, Christina James, Danielle Young, Tia Turner, Elizabeth Jacobs, Paige Johnson, Ben Fisher, Drew Asencio, Meghan McDevitt, Alex Bohn, Sarah Hinojosa, Brennon Richard, Katie Poth, Sam Pearl of Beavercreek.

Students recognized

KENT — Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list or the president’s list for superior academic achievement during the 2018 fall semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.

McKenna Kramer of Spring Valley was named to ther president’s list.

To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

The following Greene County residents were named to the list: Martina F. Segovia of Bellbrook; Kristen F. Kramer of Dayton; Colin M. Beard of Fairborn; Borradaile Brandon M. Borradaile of Jamestown and Andrew M. Ledley and Sydney F. Smith of Xenia.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

