Xenia earns top financial reporting award

XENIA — For the second time in three years the Xenia Community School District received the top financial honor from the State of Ohio.

The district earned the Auditor of State Award with Distinction for having a clean audit for fiscal year 2018.

“I am extremely proud, yet humbled, to receive such a prestigious award on behalf of the school district,” Treasurer Eric Soltis said. “To earn the Auditor of State Award with Distinction, an award that represents the highest honor as it relates to managing school district finances, it truly takes a team effort from all involved.”

To receive the award with distinction, districts must meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

— The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles accounting basis and prepare a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

— The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, uniform guidance (single audit) findings, or questioned costs.

— The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: ethics referrals; questioned costs less than the threshold per the uniform guidance; lack of timely annual financial report submission; reconciliation issues; failure to obtain a timely single audit in accordance with uniform guidance; findings for recovery less than $500; and public meetings or public records issues.

— The entity has no other financial or other concerns.

“This awards reassures the taxpayers of Xenia Community Schools that the finances have been and are being managed in the most responsible manner and according to the highest of state standards,” Soltis said. “As treasurer/CFO, this is a great accomplishment for Xenia Community Schools. We look forward to continuing to serve the public responsibly and thank the community for their support.”

It also received it in 2016. The district had a clean 2017 audit, but did not receive the award for a non-financial reason, Soltis said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

