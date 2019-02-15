Boil advisory lifted for Greene County residents in Kitridge Road area

GREENE COUNTY — As of 2 p.m., Greene County Sanitary Engineering (GCSE) has lifted its boil advisory and water curtailment request for Greene County residents in the Kitridge Road area.

The City of Dayton has also given the ‘all clear’ for their customers. As of 6:30 a.m. Feb. 15, all water samples collected by the City of Dayton were absent of bacteria.

Along with city customers, GCSE customers are advised of the following before using tap water:

— If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop.

— Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

— Clean your faucet aerator. Flushing water lines includes interior and exterior faucets, showers, water, and ice dispensers.

GCSE customers can call 937-562-7450 for more information.