Farm Forum focuses on Little Miami River

XENIA — The Greene County Farm Forum program will feature Hope Taft and Bill Schieman of the Little Miami Watershed Network at the next event Monday, Feb. 25.

The two will share the importance of the Little Miami River to Greene County and four other counties in Ohio. In 1969 the Little Miami River was the first river to receive designation under the national Scenic River law. Over the years the River has played an important role in our history as well as events taking place in surrounding counties.

The program will start at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road. The presentation will follow about 7:15 p.m.

The meal cost is $12 per person. RSVP to Paul Ayres by Friday, Feb. 22 to attend the dinner. No reservations are necessary to attend the meeting. For reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379.