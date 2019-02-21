Dog of the week: Yakity Yak

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Yakity Yak is a tri-colored male Walker Coon Hound. He's about 5 or 6 years old, medium sized. Yakity Yak has been neutered, vet-checked and vaccinated. Now all he needs is a permanent home and loving family to call his own. Yakity Yak can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control.