Senior center hosting pancake breakfast

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center will be having its annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.

It will be the first time hosting the event at its new facility, 338 South Progress Drive. The Day of Caring, which is held to make the community aware of the hungry and homeless, is celebrating its 29th year and the center will use the proceeds from Sunday’s event to help support the Home-Delivered Meal Program.

The center prepares, packages and delivers about 30,000 meals each year in the Xenia and surrounding area to the aging who are unable to cook for themselves or to go out to eat. Some of these individuals are unable to pay for the cost of the meals and fundraisers, such as the pancake brunch, help fill this gap in funding, according to Executive Director Judy Baker.

Sunday’s event will include Bob Evans sausage and pancakes, donuts, fruit, coffee and orange juice. There will be entertainment, door prizes and a silent auction. The cost is $4 for seniors 60 and over and kids 12 and under. Tickets are $6 for all others.

Sponsors include Joe Mullins and Real Roots Radio, Bob Evans Farms, Bob Evans Xenia Restaurant, McIlvaine Realtors, ScreenPlay Printing, Sheriff Gene and Gail Fischer, Bill and Pam Dean/The Elect Group, Reichley Insurance Agency, Nick’s Restaurant, Added Touch Cleaning, Dr. Paul Dillaplain, Key Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Xenia Sand & Gravel.

For more information, call 937-376-4353.