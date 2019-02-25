Farm Forum offers scholarships

XENIA — Greene County Farm Forum is offering agricultural scholarships.

Applications are now available for those students wishing to apply for financial help in an agriculture related area of study. Greene County Farm Forum will award up to $5,000 in scholarships to a maximum of five deserving current year graduating students or college freshmen pursuing higher education in a field related to agriculture.

Those applying must be a resident of Greene County or have attended Greene County schools. Applications are due April 19. For an application email scholarship chair Jim Byrd at byrdhouse9@sbcglobal.net or call him at 937-429-1805.

In the past 10 years Greene County Farm Forum has awarded more than $20,000 to deserving recipients studying programs in agriculture.