Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of February. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Bring a project and join us for craft and conversation.

You’re Not Too Old for This, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Embrace your inner child.

Wednesday Morning Story Time, 10-10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Rainbow Book Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Everyone is welcome to join us in reading and discussing books focusing on LGBTQ+ themes.

Books & Babies for ages 6-24 months, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Beside the Creek Book Club: Beartown for adults, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Telemetry Coffee Roasters, 85 N. Main St.

Story Time for ages birth-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Enjoy stories, finger-plays, and other activities.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Drop in the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking, and everything in between.

Playtime Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 27. Play and read with your child using library toys and books.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Keepers of the School Mystery Club: The Finale for age 7 and up, 3- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Keepers of the School Mystery Club: We Hold These Truths.

Arduino Music for age 13 and up, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Learn to create a simple program and the basics of sound design with electronics. Registration required.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time for ages infant-3 with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Songs, books, and rhymes to enjoy with your little ones.

Gaming and Pizza for grades 6 and up, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Play Xbox One together on the big screen. Share pizza and drinks.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.