JOANN stores aiding local 4-H programs

XENIA — A new Clover for Kids campaign, through Ohio 4-H and JOANN stores, will bring hands-on 4-H programs to Greene County in March and April.

Thousands of local 4-H members, staff, volunteers and supporters will join with JOANN customers to ensure more kids get the chance to learn by doing, creating and making through the campaign. The Clovers for Kids campaign kicks off in 865 JOANN stores nationwide Friday, March 1 and will extend through the last day of April. Supporters will have a chance to show their support by purchasing $1 and $4 paper clovers to equip local clubs with resources to reach more kids in need.

Studies show that many students lose their natural love of learning somewhere between kindergarten and their senior year of high school. Campaign partners hope that when more Greene County youth have access to local 4-H programming, they will participate in hands-on projects where they can design, create and make for themselves. These experiences are proven to rekindle a love of learning and produce a variety of benefits – from strengthening their creativity and imaginative thinking to improving their motor skills, coordination and self-esteem, a National 4-H Council release reads.

Proceeds from the paper clover campaign will directly support Greene County 4-H programs. With the $4 paper clover, customers will also receive a coupon for $4 off their next purchase.

To learn more about the national partnership, visit www.4-h.org/JOANN or contact Greene County 4-H through the OSU Extension Office at 937-372-9971.