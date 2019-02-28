Hazmat team discovers body in Bath Twp.

BATH TOWNSHIP — A Dayton Hazmat team found dangerous chemicals inside an abandoned vehicle, with warning signs taped to its windows, late Feb. 27 at Huffman MetroPark.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a 23-year-old Dayton woman’s body.

According to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer and Captain Sean Magoteaux, deputies were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the area of Lower Valley Pike and Union Road regarding a vehicle parked along the side of the road with what appeared to be a body inside. Authorities had received a call about a chemical odor at Huffman Metropark, our partners at WDTN initially reported.

Upon initial contact with the vehicle, deputies took notice of several warning signs taped to the vehicle stating: “Danger Do Not Open/ Hydrogen Sulfide/ One Breath Will Kill,” a release indicates. Authorities said they thought the signs were placed there to warn first responders.

Bethel Township – Clark County Fire Department, Wright-Patterson Fire Department and Dayton Hazmat were notified and responded due to the possibility of the poisonous gas inside the vehicle. Authorities shut down State Route 4 near Bath Road during the investigation.

A Dayton Hazmat team inspected the vehicle and confirmed there were dangerous chemicals in the vehicle as well as the body of the female, who was later confirmed deceased. Dayton Hazmat decontaminated the vehicle.

The case is under investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy WDTN Authorities investigate a chemical odor reported at Huffman Metropark late Feb. 28. Photo courtesy Greene County Sheriff A warning sign is taped to the window of the abandoned vehicle.