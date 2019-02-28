Cat of the week: Simba

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Featured this week is Simba — a tan and black colored Siamese cat. Simba, a neutered male, is up for adoption at Greene County Animal Care & Control, where he also accepts visitors. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/02/web1_Simba2.jpg Photo courtesy GCAC Featured this week is Simba — a tan and black colored Siamese cat. Simba, a neutered male, is up for adoption at Greene County Animal Care & Control, where he also accepts visitors.