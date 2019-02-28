Fairborn man sentenced to 8 years

XENIA — A Fairborn man found guilty by jury of rape will spend eight years in prison.

Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Dakota Howell, 22, Feb. 28 to the eight years plus mandatory post-release control for five years. Howell must also register as a Tier III sexual offender for life with in-person verification every 90 days.

Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison represented the state at the sentencing hearing, while Attorney Marshall Lachman represented the defendant.

A Greene County jury found Dakota Howell, 22, guilty of the first-degree felony in early January, court records indicate. Howell was indicted in August 2018 for the Oct. 1, 2017 incident. His bond was set at $250,000 no 10 percent.

According to a bill of particulars filed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Howell had non-consensual sexual conduct with the victim after messaging her to come to his Fairborn apartment.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/02/web1_Howell2.jpg