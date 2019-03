XENIA — The Xenia Area Christian Men’s Fellowship will sponsor the Spring Community Men’s breakfast 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Grace Chapel church, 100 Grace Drive.

The featured speaker will be Mark Burd, State Chair for reviveOHIO. Registration and Fellowship is from 7:30-8 a.m. with breakfast at 8 a.m. Join the group for breakfast, fellowship, music and inspirational message. For more information call John Sherer at 937-372-2204.