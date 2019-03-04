Sticky event draws hundreds

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Sadie Grunow, 4, led by her grandfather, Ed Cohrs, carries her plate stacked with pancakes at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Pancakes in the Park March 2 at Russ Nature Reserve.

Kim Storck helps with 5-year-old Isaac Storck’s sticky hands.

Peter Gallivan, 3, puts away pancakes.

Avery Pierce, 2; Klara Roessig, 8, and Carter Pierce, 5, eat a late breakfast together.

GCP&T volunteers serve 6.5 gallons of Narrows Reserve’s maple syrup at the pancake breakfast, attracting more than a record-breaking 600 attendees.