Soin hosts seminar on hernia treatment

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is hosting a seminar for people interested in learning about treatment options for hernias 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at 3535 Pentagon Blvd.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch.

At noon, a panel of surgical specialists will discuss hernia treatment options to help patients find relief and return to their normal lifestyles. The surgical specialists are:

Brian Ondulick, DO, who specializes in hernia surgery including complex hernia repair and minimally invasive hernia surgery, including robotic hernia surgery. He is co-director of the Hernia Center at Soin Medical Center.

Chris Schneider, MD, a trauma care physician who specializes in hernia repair and minimally invasive surgery and robotics. He is co-director of the Hernia Center at Soin Medical Center.

Kettering Health Network’s Hernia Center specializes in state-of-the-art treatment of simple and complex hernias.

The event is free but seating is limited. To register, call 937-558-3988 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/healthcalendar