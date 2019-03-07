Capt. Wilson retiring from XPD

XENIA — After 28 years, Cap. Alonzo Wilson will retire from the Xenia Police Division Friday, March 8.

Wilson began his career with the Xenia Police Division in March 1991, when he was hired as a full-time officer. Wilson served as a detective in Criminal Investigation Section where he was an instrumental part of establishing the Internet Child Protection Unit (ICPU), canine officer for the Canine Unit, and member of the division’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T) for eight years.

Wilson was promoted to police sergeant In June 2007 and became a captain in June 2016. As captain, Wilson served as the commander of the Special Services Section which included the Criminal Investigation Section, the D.A.R.E. Program, School Resource Officer, Domestic Violence Unit, and the detective assigned to the Greene County Agency for Combine Enforcement (A.C.E.).

“It has been my pleasure working for the City Of Xenia for the last 28 years,” Wilson said. “I have enjoyed meeting so many nice people along the way. I want to thank everyone for the kind words they have been expressing towards me.”

Wilson said he chose retirement now because he was nearing the end of the Ohio Police and Fire Deferred Retirement Option Plan, which allows office and firefighters to defer retirement for up to eight years.

He said he will miss his Xenia Police Division family and “will also miss working with all the employees of the City of Xenia.”

“I will miss the opportunity to help members of the community,” Wilson added.

Wilson received many commendations recognizing his professional conduct and performance throughout his career. He was the recipient of the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” award in 2001, the Leadership Award in 2002 for assisting with establishing the Internet Child Protection Unit resulting in arrests all over the county, and the Distinguished Service Award in 2009 in recognition of his outstanding acts of heroism. During the state attorney general’s 2003 conference on law enforcement he was presented with the Ohio Distinguished Law Enforcement Service Award at for his work with the Xenia Police Division Internet Child Protection Unit. In 2004 Wilson received the Det. David P. Eckert Memorial Award for exemplary law enforcement service to victims of crime presented by the Victim Witness Division, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. Wilson also received a Certificate of Recognition from the Chicago Police Department for his distinguished service in the interrogation of a wanted suspect for a murder committed in Chicago resulting in a first degree murder charge.

“Captain Wilson has been a great asset to this division and this community throughout his entire distinguished career,” said Chief Donald Person. “He has provided strong leadership since his early days as a detective. Captain Wilson can always be counted upon to do the right things for the right reason in a fair and just manner. His leadership and mentorship will be missed by all in the police division. We wish him well in his new endeavors.”

Wilson is a graduate of Greeneview High School. Following high school, he received his Peace Officer certification from the Ohio Peace Officer Academy. During the course of his career he graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and The John Glenn College of Public Affairs Public Safety Leadership Academy.

Wilson and his wife of 25 years, Marina, have one daughter, Megan.