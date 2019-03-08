Xenia High School hosting job fair

XENIA — Xenia High School will be hosting a major job fair Wednesday, March 13 inside the gymnasium.

Sponsored by the City of Xenia, OhioMeansJobs Greene County, Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, Clark State Community College, Xenia Community Schools and the Xenia Daily Gazette, the free fair will feature dozens of businesses looking for employees and students.

Among the employers expected to be in attendance are City of Xenia, Community Blood Center, Dayton Power & Light, Fortis College – Centerville, GE Aviation, Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Hondros College of Nursing, Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Sinclair Community College, Speedway, LLC, Village at the Greene, Wright-Patt Credit Union, and Xenia Daily Gazette.

The employers will be looking to fill a bevy of positions including administrative, tissue processing technicians, mobile blood drive coordinator, meter reading, welder roles, direct support professionals, nursing students, customer service representatives, RN, LPN, STNA, housekeeping, dietary, bank teller, and newspaper interns.

The fair is open to Xenia High School seniors 1-2 p.m. and the general public 2-5 p.m. Veterans are welcome. Prospective employees are encouraged to bring an updated resume. For more information and to register for the event visit https://bit.ly/2RlQ7v7.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

