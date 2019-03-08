Crews rescue teenagers from icy pond

XENIA — Emergency crews rescued two teenagers who had fallen through an icy pond on Massie Drive late afternoon March 8.

Xenia Fire Division Lt. Greg Beegle said his crew, with assistance from Xenia Police Division and Xenia Township Fire Department, threw a rope to the male and female and pulled them to shore. Officers were dispatched to the scene a little after 4 p.m.

Beegle estimated that the victims were in the water for less than 20 minutes. He said they appeared to suffer from some effects of hypothermia and were transported to a local hospital for assessment.

According to Beegle, a couple bystanders initially stopped to assist in the rescue before crews arrived. He said one man fell through the ice and self-extricated himself, but left before medics could arrive and assess him.

“We caution people who try to help people stuck on the ice … It’s always risky to try and help someone,” he said.

Beegle said the township has water rescue resources, like wet-suits, for emergencies like this. They weren’t used this time; the teenagers were close enough to land for a shore-based rescue. A boat was also not needed for the rescue, although Beegle said it probably couldn’t have been used anyway due to the surrounding trees and thick underbrush.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Emergency crews used a rope to pull two teenagers out of an icy pond surrounded by trees and thick underbrush March 8. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_Brush-1.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Emergency crews used a rope to pull two teenagers out of an icy pond surrounded by trees and thick underbrush March 8. Firefighters and officers from Xenia Fire Division, Xenia Police Division and Xenia Township Fire Department get ready to leave the Massie Drive neighborhood after the rescue. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_Emergency-1.jpg Firefighters and officers from Xenia Fire Division, Xenia Police Division and Xenia Township Fire Department get ready to leave the Massie Drive neighborhood after the rescue. Firefighters and officers from Xenia Fire Division, Xenia Police Division and Xenia Township Fire Department get ready to leave the Massie Drive neighborhood after the rescue. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_TruckPond-1.jpg Firefighters and officers from Xenia Fire Division, Xenia Police Division and Xenia Township Fire Department get ready to leave the Massie Drive neighborhood after the rescue.