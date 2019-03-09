Two killed in SR 72 crash

CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP – Two people died in a two vehicle crash this morning on State Route 72.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on SR 72 at Federal Road in Cedarville Township, our partners at WDTN reported.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Marla Everhart, 66, was driving a 2007 Kia eastbound on Federal Road where she failed to yield at the intersection. She was hit by a 2007 Chevy Cobalt traveling northbound on SR 72.

The driver of the Chevy, Hunter Grim, 19, was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by ambulance. Sara Givens, 19, a passenger in the car, was also transported to Greene Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Kia, Lamarr Hamman, 90, died at the scene. Everhart was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Both Grim and Givens were treated and released.

Photo courtesy WDTN Two cars crashed on State Route 72 North late morning March 9.

Story courtesy of our partners at WDTN.

