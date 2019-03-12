Xenia promotes two in fire division

XENIA — The City of Xenia has promoted a pair of firefighters.

Mike Bogan was named captain, replacing recently retired Jason Kinley, and firefighter Travis Dill was named a lieutenant to fill Bogan’s position.

Bogan began his career as a firefighter/paramedic with the city August 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant in November 2009. He has leadership experience from Spring Valley Township where he served as the fire chief and is also a Marine Corps veteran. Over the last several years Bogan has served as the fire division’s technical expert and serves as a liaison to Tyler Technologies. As a veteran of the division, his experience, knowledge and strong leadership skills will serve him well as he moves into his new role as a captain, according to a release from the city.

Dill began his career as a firefighter/paramedic with the city September 2001. Dill accepted special assignments and served as the fire division’s quarter master, maintaining the fire division’s uniform cache. Dill also worked to ensure firefighter safety by maintaining firefighting turn-out gear and equipment. He was recently recognized by Kettering Health Network for his role in saving a life during an emergency medical call.

Both began their new positions March 10.