Child safe after wandering from school

XENIA — The student who wandered from McKinley Elementary School March 12 won’t be punished, but he will be watched more closely, school officials said.

Teachers noticed the boy was missing as students lined up to go inside after recess, around 1 p.m. After notifying the principal and the student’s mother, the police were notified, according to Wendy Planicka, the district’s coordinator of communications.

The boy safely made it to Warner Middle School, about two miles away.

Planicka said the McKinley administration will make sure the playground’s boundaries are reinforced.