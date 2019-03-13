Looking for a ‘fair’ job

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Xenia High School hosted the 2019 Xenia Job Fair March 13. More than 60 employers were in attendance looking to hire folks of all ages.

Xenia seniors Samantha Price (far left), Shali Morris (middle), and Helen James (right) speak with a prospective employer about job opportunities. The first hour of the job fair was open to Xenia seniors only.

Representatives from Wright-Patt Credit Union speak with potential job seeker.