Greene County loves its pets

Brandy Tami Bartley (Xenia)
Pretty Jan Shaver (Jamestown)
HALO fosters: Shelly, Cricket, Stevie & Kaysie Tonya Charles, Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned (Xenia)
Pete Amanda Baker (Xenia)
Mandy & Sadie LaVerne Stevens (Jamestown)
Albert Patricia Hines (Jamestown)
Winston Christy Mays (Fairborn)
The winning pet’s owner will receive a $25 gift certificate to City Barbeque.
Jersey, Sebastion & Jinx Brittany Kilgore (Fairborn)
Olivia Benson Juli Poling (Fairborn)
Ivy Mckenzie Smith (Enon)
Chance Melody Eulett (Medway)
Angel Cathy Winter Brown (Xenia)
Amora Corey Jackowski (Xenia)
Duncan Ann O’Donnell (Yellow Springs)
Scarlett & Gray-Cee Vickie and Dave Semler (Fairborn)
Cooper, Parker & Sami Tracy Barnhart (Xenia)
XENIA — You filled our Facebook pages with photos of your pets on National Love Your Pet Day. So we’re hosting a Cutest Pet Contest!
Vote for your favorite, cutest pet by visiting us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/XeniaGazette/ or www.facebook.com/FairbornDailyHerald/ . Our pet contest will be pinned to the top. Vote by “Liking/Loving” your favorite photo. Voting is open now until noon Friday, April 5.
Or, circle your favorite pet in today’s print edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette or Fairborn Daily Herald and drop it off in person or mail it to 1836 W. Park Square, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Must be dropped off or post-marked by Friday, April 5.
The winning pet will be announced on Facebook and printed in our papers Friday, April 12. The pet’s owner will receive a $25 gift certificate to City Barbeque.
Brandy Tami Bartley (Xenia)
Pretty Jan Shaver (Jamestown)
HALO fosters: Shelly, Cricket, Stevie & Kaysie Tonya Charles, Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned (Xenia)
Pete Amanda Baker (Xenia)
Mandy & Sadie LaVerne Stevens (Jamestown)
Albert Patricia Hines (Jamestown)
Elsa Adam Wik (Fairborn)
Winston Christy Mays (Fairborn)
The winning pet’s owner will receive a $25 gift certificate to City Barbeque.
Jersey, Sebastion & Jinx Brittany Kilgore (Fairborn)
Olivia Benson Juli Poling (Fairborn)
Ivy Mckenzie Smith (Enon)
Chance Melody Eulett (Medway)
Angel Cathy Winter Brown (Xenia)
Amora Corey Jackowski (Xenia)
Duncan Ann O’Donnell (Yellow Springs)
Scarlett & Gray-Cee Vickie and Dave Semler (Fairborn)
Cooper, Parker & Sami Tracy Barnhart (Xenia)
Voting open for Cutest Pet Contest