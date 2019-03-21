County, city work on retail development project

XENIA — Greene County and City of Xenia officials announced March 20 that their joint efforts have resulted in a new opportunity for retail development in Xenia.

According to officials, county-owned property located between Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard in western Xenia sits as prime retail real estate. Based on growing interest from prospective private developers, the county sought sealed bids and development proposals from qualified firms in 2018 for purchase and buildout of the property.

After review, the county commissioners received recommendation to accept a bid from BSM Development, LLC for purchase of the approximately 14 undeveloped acres.

The commissioners are expected to take formal action at their regular session Thursday, March 21 regarding the sale. Once the purchase is authorized, work is expected to begin soon to clear the site for retail development. While a final site plan has not been approved, proposed buildout may include a mix of retail service uses.

Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman noted the forward-thinking efforts of county and city leaders in working to meet the growing retail service demand.

“Xenia is a growing community with an expanding marketplace. We are grateful to the Greene County Commissioners for their willingness to work with the City of Xenia and private developers to meet this demand,” Merriman said. “The result of our combined efforts will be a high quality project that expands access to retail services and grows our local tax base.”

Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said he is encouraged by the continued growth within the city.

“Any type of growth in the retail sector is important to a city, the correct type of retail growth is critical,” Huddleson said. “The county has worked hand in hand with the city throughout the process to make sure that this project results in the best utilization of the property and increased options for its residents and visitors.”