Xenia man honored by YMCA

XENIA — Perk Reichley earned a high honor from the YMCA during its annual meeting.

The Xenia resident received the 2018 E.L. Kohnle award for his years of dedicated service and leadership to the YMCA and his tireless work on the new Xenia YMCA capital campaign. Reichley helped raise the funds necessary to build the $11 million facility on South Progress Drive.

The E.L. Kohnle award is the highest honor given to a volunteer of the YMCA of Greater Dayton. The recipient is an individual who personifies leadership and community service, according to a release from the YMCA. Reichley began volunteering for the YMCA of Greene County in 1995 and was the board chair from 1999-2001, serving Greene County for 10 years. He then began as a volunteer with the YMCA of Greater Dayton in 2008 after the YMCA of Greene County and the YMCA of Greater Dayton merged. He was voted in as the secretary of the board in 2010, became vice chair of the board in 2012, and then took over as chairman in 2014.

Three years later, Reichley took the helm of the Xenia Y capital campaign.

“It would be hard to find an area of our YMCA’s operation that Perk has not positively impacted,”said Dale Brunner, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Dayton. “Perk’s knowledge and understanding of the Y and Greene County is encyclopedic. It was our honor and privilege to work alongside Perk on this campaign. He was integral to the success of the Xenia Y and the continued development of Greene County.”

In addition to his enduring legacy at the YMCA, Reichley has volunteered for the last 11 years as a board member (and previously as a past board chair) for the Ohio Insurance Agents Association. He is a Rotarian, Mason, and board member of the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, now located next door to the new Xenia Y. He also is a volunteer with Greene Memorial Hospital.