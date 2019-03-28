Greene County’s Cutest Pet Contest

XENIA — Cutest Pet Contest voting continues until noon Friday, April 5.
Vote for your favorite, cutest pet by visiting us on Facebook: @XeniaGazette or @FairbornDailyHerald and “Liking/Loving” your favorite photo.
Or, circle your favorite pet in yesterday’s print edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette or Fairborn Daily Herald and drop it off in person or mail it to 1836 W. Park Square, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Must be dropped off or post-marked by Friday, April 5.
The winning pet will be announced on Facebook and printed in our papers Friday, April 12. The pet’s owner will receive a $25 gift certificate to City Barbeque.
Albert Patricia Hines (Jamestown)
Amora Corey Jackowski (Xenia)
Angel Cathy Winter Brown (Xenia)
Cooper, Parker & Sami Tracy Barnhart (Xenia)
Brandy Tami Bartley (Xenia)
Chance Melody Eulett (Medway)
Duncan Ann O’Donnell (Yellow Springs)
Elsa Adam Wik (Fairborn)
HALO fosters: Shelly, Cricket, Stevie & Kaysie Tonya Charles, Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned (Xenia)
Ivy Mckenzie Smith (Enon)
Jersey, Sebastion & Jinx Brittany Kilgore (Fairborn)
Mandy & Sadie LaVerne Stevens (Jamestown)
Olivia Benson Juli Poling (Fairborn)
Pretty Jan Shaver (Jamestown)
Scarlett & Gray-Cee Vickie and Dave Semler (Fairborn)
Pete Amanda Baker (Xenia)
Winston Christy Mays (Fairborn)