Children, families center of FSC

XENIA — Family Solutions Center (FSC) is inviting community members to its open house 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at 287 Cincinnati Avenue.

As the youth division of TCN Behavioral Health Services, FSC provides mental health and substance use services to children, adolescents and their families in Greene County and beyond.

“We want to make sure the community knows we are here and all that we do,” Kathleen Diegelman, director of youth services, said. “It will be very welcoming and fun with activities for kids and families.”

Festivities will include a bounce house, basketball shoot-out, coloring station, Touch-A-Truck and more.

Diegelman said counselors will open up their offices for the event and families will be able to tour the building, including the outpatient and psychiatry floor and the Youth Recovery Program area.

“We want people to be able to see how welcoming we are so kids will want to come to us,” Diegelman said. “A lot of them are nervous to seek mental health or substance use treatment. We want them to see that this is not a scary place for kids and families.”

Attendees will have the chance to not only tour the facility, but also meet counselors and ask questions.

“Kids love to come here. They feel understood,” Diegelman said. “And our counselors do a really good job of working with parents. Family is at the center of our work and parents are included every step of the way.”

FSC services include phone consultation with parents and teachers, outpatient counseling for groups and families, crisis services, psychiatry, substance use treatment and mental health treatment.

The Youth Recovery Program or “day treatment” is the highest level of care that FSC offers for youth with serious mental health problems. Students in 1st to 12th grade undergo four hours of intensive treatment and two hours of education. The program lasts 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day for eight to 12 weeks, before students transition back to school.

Diegelman said the special part about FSC treatment is that it is always tailored to the individual, whether that means clients undergo treatment for one month or one year.

“It depends on the situation,” she said. “That child will get his or her needs met in the program.”

While the center serves children ages 4 t0 18, older teens who need continued services beyond FSC can transition to the adult division of TCN on West Market Street.

The center also includes prevention resources, with FSC counselors working out of the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center and Michael’s House in Fairborn and presenting programs in county schools.

Diegelman said FSC accepts Medicaid, CareSource, private insurance and provides flat rates for the uninsured.

“We don’t want people to not ask for help because they don’t have insurance,” she said. “We are not going to turn anyone away.”

Family Solutions Center opened in 2010. The center currently serves more than 1,500 clients.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Family Solutions Center, the youth division of TCN Behavioral Health, will host an open house 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at 287 Cincinnati Avenue, Xenia. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/04/web1_FSC.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Family Solutions Center, the youth division of TCN Behavioral Health, will host an open house 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at 287 Cincinnati Avenue, Xenia. Diegelman https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/04/web1_Diegelman.jpg Diegelman

