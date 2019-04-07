Construction on West Second set to begin

XENIA — Major construction on West Second Street is set to begin Monday, April 8.

The $1.05 million project, which includes the city’s share of $461,183, is expected to last until October and will include complete resurfacing, new signal detector loops, and traffic markings. A significant amount of the improvements involve the repair and replacement of subbase asphalt, which is necessary because of the many years of automobile and semi-truck traffic, according to a release from the city.

In addition to the aforementioned repairs — which will take place from South Progress to South Church — work will include the removal and replacement of American Disability Act (ADA) compliant ramps at cross-streets including Beatty Drive, Massie Drive, June Drive, Scott Street, South Allison Avenue, Little Main Street, Orange Street, and Bellbrook Avenue. Deteriorated and broke curbs will also be fixed.

Due to the nature of the work, temporary lane closures may become necessary. If so, the contractor will be required to maintain traffic at all times, but the public should plan for expected delays. Work is expected to last until October.

The City of Xenia Engineering Division advises motorists to seek alternate routes for the duration of the project. Ottawa Drive, Beatty Drive, Rockwell Drive, Massie Drive, June Drive, Scott Street, South Allison Avenue, Little Main Street, Orange Street, and Bellbrook Avenue will remain open.

Major funding came from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Ohio Public Works Commission and Ohio’s Community Development Block Grant.

This construction project is separate from the city’s annual street program. Roads slated to be repaired under the annual program include Montana Drive and a section of Wilson Drive in front of Greene Memorial Hospital, according to City Engineer Chris Berger.

Questions and comments on the West Second Street improvements can be directed to the City of Xenia Engineering Division at 937-376-7265.