Cat of the week: Honey

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Honey is a small tortoiseshell domestic short-haired cat. She’s about 2 to 4 years old. Honey has been spayed and vet-checked and can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control. This sweet cat is ready to find her new home. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/04/web1_Honey-1.jpg Photo courtesy GCAC Honey is a small tortoiseshell domestic short-haired cat. She’s about 2 to 4 years old. Honey has been spayed and vet-checked and can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control. This sweet cat is ready to find her new home.