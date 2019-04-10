Early voting begins

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Elections has announced hours and the location for Early in Person Voting which begins today, Tuesday April 9 for the May 7 Special Election and Primary.

Early voting takes place at the Board of Election office at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia and will follow Ohio’s standardized schedule.

Absentee ballots must be requested by Saturday, May 4 and postmarked by Monday, May 6. Absentee ballots can also be dropped at the Board of Elections office until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.

Military and out of country voters can go online at FVAP.gov and download the Standard Form 76A – Registration and Absentee Ballot Request – Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). Fill the application out completely and sign it. Ohio does not require a witness / notary. The FPCA is good only for the calendar year in which it was mailed. By mailing a new form each January, or if your mailing address changes, it will ensure that a ballot can be sent for each election. If you wish to vote in a partisan primary election, you must include the party ballot that you would like to receive. Ohio allows you to submit the FPCA by mail, email, or fax.

Alternatively, an application for absentee ballot can be downloaded from the Board of Elections website to have a ballot sent for a single election. It must be mailed back as Ohio law does not permit the faxing of ballot requests.

May 7 Special Election Early Voting Hours April 9 – 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 – 30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 – 3: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 6: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @XeniaGazette.

