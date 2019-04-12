Drop off drugs for safe disposal April 27

XENIA — The Greene County sheriff is encouraging residents to drop off unused or expired medication for safe disposal 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“This drug turn-in event has been very successful in Greene County over the years in getting some very harmful prescription drugs out of the homes of our residents which is a win for all,” Sheriff Gene Fischer said. “We also remind everyone that these drugs should never be flushed into the sewer system or left in the trash to be taken to the landfill. The proper way to dispose of unneeded prescription drugs is through an incinerator.”

Liquids and needles will not be accepted. Participants should remove pills from packaged materials.

Drop off locations:

— Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 120 E. Main St., Xenia

— Beavercreek Police Department, 1388 Research Park, Beavercreek

— Fairborn Police Department, 70 W. Hebble Avenue, Fairborn

— Sugarcreek Police Department, 4398 Clyo Road, Sugarcreek Township

Last year, more than 900,000 pounds or unused or expired prescription medication was collected nationwide during Take Back Day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The total amount of prescription drugs collected by the DEA since the fall of 2010 is 10,878,950 pounds.

The locations will also accept tattered flags for disposal at the annual Flag Day flag retirement ceremony.

