Cox Elementary School announces honor rolls

XENIA — Cox Elementary School announced its third quarter honor rolls.

All A’s

Fifth grade: Aleigh Frey, Joshua Glass, and Dillon Tootle.

Fourth grade: Madlyne Wiedenheft.

Third grade: Michael Ellis, Amira Hall, Anna Hopson, Sidnee Langston, Connor Page, and Mackenzie Townsley.

All A’s/B’s

Fifth grade: Kaylynn Allison, Isaac Brown, Travis Ellis, Kyla Garber, Cassidy Haines, Ari Hall, Chloe Hicks, Clara Hicks, Paris Mitchell, Mackenna Spurr, Alexander Stacy, and Vivian Witherell.

Fourth grade: Elizabeth Albertini, Alexis Barlow, Madison Cadle, Kellyn Clyburn, Richa Ferguson, McKenna Kumpf, Elijah Roseman, Emma Slone, Zach Stewart, and Bobby Urschel.

Third grade: Colton Albertini, Zander Blackburn, Jonathan Brittingham, Malachi Brown, Kylie Burns, Emma Dabell, Daniel Donahue, Adrianna Fouse, Jeffery Jarvis, Savannah May, Ava Osman, Ja’Lyanah Pope, Logan Shaw, Miles Whitehead, Tyson Wilson, and Nicolas Witherell.

Names provided by Xenia Community School District.

