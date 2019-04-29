Posted on by

Giving back to Xenia

An XTAR student puts ice in a glass to take to a customer at One Bistro.

Students look on as City Clerk Michelle Johnson shows them how records were kept prior to typewriters and computers.


Scott Halasz | Greene County News Students in Xenia’s XTAR program were out and about in Xenia as ambassadors of goodwill during a service learning day Wednesday. Students volunteered their time serving at One Bistro, visited local businesses to deliver a token of appreciation, and visited the City Administration Building, among other activities. Pictured is a student helping to seat diners at One Bistro.


Scott Halasz | Greene County News

