MHRB to honor local first responders

XENIA — Mental Health & Recovery Board (MHRB) of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties will honor and thank first responders for their service with a free drop-in lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 in the Greene Memorial Hospital EMS Room and Soin Medical Center EMS Room.

Greene Memorial Hospital is located at 1141 N. Monroe Drive, Xenia and Soin Medical Center is located at 3535 Pentagon Boulevard, Beavercreek.

First responders who are unable to attend can enter the free raffle online at http://tiny.cc/mhrb10.

A social media campaign launched this week emphasizes the importance of first responders, thanks them for their service, and shares resources and information to help link first responders with services that can help them cope with trauma and compassion fatigue. Follow the campaign at facebook.com/MentalHealthRecoveryBoard.