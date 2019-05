GCCC inducts honor students

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center held its annual National Technical Honor Society induction ceremony on Tuesday. Students chosen for this award are required to meet challenging qualifications in terms of grade point average, attendance, leadership and teacher recommendation.

The following students were introduced as members of the 2019 induction class:

Daniel Barker, Beavercreek, Automotive Technology; Kriscandra Burton, Fairborn, Health Science; Sarah Caprul, Fairborn, Veterinary Science; Allison Carl, Xenia, Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls; Ethan Cope, Beavercreek, Health Science; Desirae Crowder, Cedarville, Health Science; Dalton Curtis, Greeneview, Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls; Shelby Drake, Fairborn, Digital Media; Lauren Dunn, Fairborn, Health Science; Grace Edwards, Bellbrook, Health Science; Tessalie Fender, Fairborn, Digital Media;

Kaylie Gallion, Greeneview, Information Technology; Thomas Gardner, Bellbrook, Information Technology; Mary Gatlin, homeschooled, Cosmetology; Ronnie Haines, Greeneview, Information Technology; Ashley Howard, Beavercreek, Equine Science; Tayler Humble, Xenia, Information Technology; Jacob Hyer, Xenia, Information Technology; Kaden Jack, Xenia, Criminal Justice; Tala Jackson, Fairborn, Automotive Technology; Corey Jarrett, Bellbrook, Information Technology; Richard Kruger, Beavercreek, Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls; Isabela Martin, Xenia, Veterinary Science; Dane Merriman, Greeneview, Information Technology; Natalie Moravek, homeschooled, Culinary Arts; Alexander Myers, Xenia, Digital Media;

Ethan Myers, Xenia, Digital Media; Hunter Nier, Cedarville, Automotive Technology; Dominick Passaro, Beavercreek, Automotive Technology; Hannah Peyton, Cedarville, Health Science; Madison Phillips, Bellbrook, Health Science; Faith Pike, Tipp City Bethel, Equine Science; Ronicia Pollock, Cedarville, Cosmetology; Jack Ramey, Beavercreek, Information Technology; John Ramsey, Greeneview, Welding; Alexander Reising, Beavercreek, Information, Technology; Audrey Renner, Fairborn, Equine Science; Madison Riffel, Beavercreek, Health Science; Keegan Rogers, Xenia, Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls;

Lilian Salmons, Xenia, Health Science; Chloe Schroeder, Beavercreek, Culinary Arts; Tylor Schuler, Fairborn, Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls; Andrew Siler, Yellow Springs, Information Technology; Dustin Smith, Xenia, Information Technology; Stacia Strodes, Yellow Springs, Cosmetology; Megan Tarr, Beavercreek, Health Science; Ivy Tebbe, Yellow Springs, Digital Media; Jillian Tedrick, Xenia, Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls; Micah West, Beavercreek, Information Technology; Nathaniel Whetstone, Beavercreek, Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls; Claire Wourms, Beavercreek, Veterinary Science; and Madison Yaney, Fairborn, Cosmetology.