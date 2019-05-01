Winners announced in tree photo contest

XENIA — A photo of a Sweet Gum Tree taken at Shawnee Park was the winner in the City of Xenia Tree Committee Winter Tree Photography Contest.

The photo taken by Matt Lammi was judged to be the best of the 30 entries in the contest, designed to capture a unique aspect of a tree during the winter season.

The second place photo was “Winter Leaf,” taken by David Riel at Xenia Station while the third place photo, “Frosty Morning,” was taken by Lammi at WGC Golf Course. Honorable mention went to “Icicles,” taken by Riel at Xenia Station and “Winter’s Silence,” taken by Lammi at WGC Golf Course.

Judges for the contest were photographers Sherri Mash, Xenia Daily Gazette reporter Scott Halasz and James Luckett.

All trees must have been photographed with in the city limits of Xenia. The winning photograph will be displayed in the Xenia Administration Building, 107 E. Main Street in May, and shared on the City of Xenia and City of Xenia Tree Committee Facebook page. Awards will be presented at an upcoming Xenia City Council meeting.

For more information, visit www.ci.xenia.oh.us and search for Tree Committee or call 937-376-7235.