Voters to decide Spring Valley rezoning

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — The rezoning of nearly 11 acres in Spring Valley Township will be decided by voters May 7.

The property owner, listed as Robert H. Jones on Greene County property records, requested the land on the west side of U.S. 42 be rezoned from agriculture to light industrial in order to open a fire truck repair facility, according to township zoning inspector Rhonda Painter.

That’s one of about 20 permitted uses under that zoning.

It was approved 2-1 by trustees Dec. 17, but Kent Hagler, who owns neighboring land, filed a petition for referendum to place the item on the ballot.

“Any time the trustees make a decision on a change of zoning, any resident has the right to gather a petition of signatures to have it placed on the ballot to have the voters decide instead of the trustees,” Painter said. “He and other adjoining property owners would like to see the land remain in agriculture.”

According to the official ballot, a yes vote approves the rezoning.

