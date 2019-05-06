Xenia asking voters to renew levy

XENIA — The City of Xenia is asking its residents to renew a property tax levy that has been in place for decades.

If it passes, Issue 8 will generate an estimated $450,000 annually and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home around $2.40 per month. It’s a 3.5 mill, 5-year levy, but the actual millage is .944, according to county records, because as property values rise, the tax each property owner pays is adjusted so only the amount originally approved in the 1950s is collected.

”This renewal levy will not increase taxes but it will maintain funding the city has received for many decades now,” Finance Director Ryan Duke said in an email.

The levy is used to support general government-type operations including police, fire, dispatch, and municipal court.

A failure to renew the levy would jeopardize the city’s ability to provide these core city services,” Duke said.

Because it’s a general operating levy, the money can’t be used for capital improvements, such as street repair, according to Duke.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

