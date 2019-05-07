Xenia renewal levy easily passes

XENIA — Voters in the City of Xenia approved the renewal of a 3.5 mill, 5-year property tax levy in Tuesday’s election.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections, Issue 8 passed 645-415, or 60.85 percent to 39.15 percent.

The tax will generate an estimated $450,000 annually and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home around $2.40 per month. Even though it’s a 3.5 mill levy, the actual millage is .944, according to county records, because as property values rise, the tax each property owner pays is adjusted so only the amount originally approved in the 1950s is collected.

“This renewal levy will not increase taxes, but it will maintain funding the city has received for many decades now,” Finance Director Ryan Duke previously said in an email.

The levy is used to support general government-type operations including police, fire, dispatch, and municipal court, Duke said.

Because it’s a general operating levy, the money can’t be used for capital improvements, such as street repair, according to Duke.

Any provisional ballots cast will be counted at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 and the board of elections will certify the results at 4 p.m. that same day.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

